Orchid Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and $912,406.34 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.64 or 1.00019664 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05218002 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,200,456.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.