Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 27th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

