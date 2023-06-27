Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 27th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
