Optas LLC Sells 728 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Progressive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. 76,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.