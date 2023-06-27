Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,559 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.79. 34,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

