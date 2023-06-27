Optas LLC Acquires 41,380 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1,893.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.11. 43,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,923. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average of $190.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

