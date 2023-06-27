OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

