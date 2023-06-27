Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $209.35 million and $13.93 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

