Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.41) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.49) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 766.83 ($9.75).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 530.60 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 547.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

