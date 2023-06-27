Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUE opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

