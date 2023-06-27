Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.
Novavax Price Performance
NVAX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Novavax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Novavax from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.