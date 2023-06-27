Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

NVAX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Novavax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

