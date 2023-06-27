Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 1,688 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 408,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,090. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

