Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

