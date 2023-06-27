Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NPI opened at C$27.16 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.206066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.85.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

