Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NXR opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £162.92 million, a P/E ratio of 968.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

