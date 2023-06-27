NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 286,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NKE traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,108. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

