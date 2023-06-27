NFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $188.99 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $686,921.01 and $188.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,672.68 or 1.00032084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01851602 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

