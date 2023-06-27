NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

