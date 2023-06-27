Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

