Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.28. The stock had a trading volume of 479,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,530. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.19 and a 200 day moving average of $334.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

