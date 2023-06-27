New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

