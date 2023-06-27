Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $208,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

