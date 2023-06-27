Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $121.43 million and $2.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,381.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00289682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.38 or 0.00731968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00545616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00061582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,829,993,373 coins and its circulating supply is 41,243,331,050 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

