Neil Gagnon Acquires 2,062 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 556,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,042. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon bought 3,670 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50.

On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon bought 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon bought 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 71,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $591.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

