National Bankshares Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday.

Empire Stock Performance

EMP.A stock opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.85. Empire has a one year low of C$33.09 and a one year high of C$40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

