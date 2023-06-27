Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,010,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

