MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 7.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 1,322,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,782,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan



MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

