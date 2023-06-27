Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.40

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 65261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.