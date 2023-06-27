Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

