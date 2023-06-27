MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0008 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $86,396.43 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

