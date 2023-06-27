MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

