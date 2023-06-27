MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,498 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ISTB opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

