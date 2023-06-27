Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,279.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,384.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,457.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $115,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.