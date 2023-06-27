Metahero Price Reaches $0.0030 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $253,659.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002998 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

