mdf commerce (MDF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

