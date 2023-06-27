mdf commerce (MDF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.
About mdf commerce
