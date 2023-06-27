Mdex One Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and $1.43 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

