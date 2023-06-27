Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

