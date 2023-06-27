Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
