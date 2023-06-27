Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

