ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

