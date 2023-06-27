Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

