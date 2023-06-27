Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

