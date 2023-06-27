Loop Capital Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $72.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.14.

NYSE GMS opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. GMS has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $25,537,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,235,321 shares in the company, valued at $290,966,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,235,321 shares in the company, valued at $290,966,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,087 shares of company stock worth $99,866,285 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after buying an additional 136,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

