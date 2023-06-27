Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.80

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $281.80 and last traded at $281.80, with a volume of 32960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

