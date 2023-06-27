Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HSBC

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

