Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.48 and a 200 day moving average of $346.89. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

