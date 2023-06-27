LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $593,804.64 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $593,804.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,956.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.