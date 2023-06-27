LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $593,804.64 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $593,804.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,956.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

