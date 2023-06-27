LEMONCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,596.25 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $164,596.25 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

