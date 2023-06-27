LEMONCHAIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $88,373.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 141.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

