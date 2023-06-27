Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.62

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

