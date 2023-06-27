Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.76 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and $1.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

