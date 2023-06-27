KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $3,682.32 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08785692 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,313.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.